From Beef to Venison: The Sustainable Shift in Stadium Menus

Stadiums across the UK, including Brentford's Gtech Stadium, are replacing beef burgers with wild venison. This shift, part of a wider sustainability initiative by Levy UK, aims to cut carbon emissions by 85%, saving over 1,000 tonnes of CO₂e annually while supporting biodiversity and reducing water contamination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:05 IST
The traditional beef burger is vanishing from the menus of stadiums across Britain, including Brentford's Gtech Stadium, as venues opt for wild venison to significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Levy UK, the hospitality partner, reports this initiative, extending to more than 20 venues in the UK and Ireland, could cut emissions by 85%, potentially saving up to 1,182 tonnes of CO₂e each year. "Beef has the highest carbon impact among our offered ingredients," remarked James Beale, Head of Sustainability and Community at Brentford.

Wild venison is presented as an eco-friendly alternative, served with condiments made from surplus vegetables in sustainable packaging. Already popular among fans, especially at events like the women's Rugby World Cup final, the initiative bolsters sustainability by reducing reliance on artificial inputs and supporting biodiversity, all while providing a carbon-efficient meat option.

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

