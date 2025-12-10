From Beef to Venison: The Sustainable Shift in Stadium Menus

The traditional beef burger is vanishing from the menus of stadiums across Britain, including Brentford's Gtech Stadium, as venues opt for wild venison to significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Levy UK, the hospitality partner, reports this initiative, extending to more than 20 venues in the UK and Ireland, could cut emissions by 85%, potentially saving up to 1,182 tonnes of CO₂e each year. "Beef has the highest carbon impact among our offered ingredients," remarked James Beale, Head of Sustainability and Community at Brentford.

Wild venison is presented as an eco-friendly alternative, served with condiments made from surplus vegetables in sustainable packaging. Already popular among fans, especially at events like the women's Rugby World Cup final, the initiative bolsters sustainability by reducing reliance on artificial inputs and supporting biodiversity, all while providing a carbon-efficient meat option.

