Hornbill Festival: A Vibrant Intersection of Cultures and Aspirations

The 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival concluded with fervor at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, highlighting Nagaland's rich cultural tapestry. The festival ran for ten days, welcoming more than 214,000 visitors, far surpassing last year's numbers. Among them were 2,528 foreign tourists.

The closing ceremony offered a blend of contemporary and fusion performances. Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang dubbed it as the "Festival of Festivals," emphasizing the role of the event in promoting cultural pride and intergenerational connection.

Arunachal Pradesh's Tourism Minister announced a new collaboration with Nagaland in music, art, and tourism. Partner countries like Malta and Ireland also showcased cultural exchanges, highlighting the festival's global appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)