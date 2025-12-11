Left Menu

Maria Corina Machado: A Journey of Defiance and Hope

Maria Corina Machado, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, secretly traveled to Oslo, defying a decade-long travel ban from Venezuela. Her daughter accepted the prize on her behalf, delivering a message about the importance of fighting for democracy and freedom amid political turmoil in her home country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 05:56 IST
Maria Corina Machado: A Journey of Defiance and Hope
Maria Corina Machado

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado made a dramatic arrival in Oslo, hours after the official ceremony, due to a clandestine escape from Venezuela. Despite a travel ban imposed by Venezuelan authorities, Machado's determination to attend the event underscores her unwavering commitment to democracy.

Machado's daughter, Ana Corina Sosa Machado, accepted the prestigious award in her mother's absence, voicing a passionate speech that highlighted the global and national significance of maintaining democratic freedoms. Her words resonated deeply as she reminded audiences that defending democracy requires relentless vigilance and courage.

The path Machado traversed, from escaping Venezuela by boat to arriving in Oslo via Curacao, represents a narrative of struggle and resilience. The situation in Venezuela, exacerbated by controversial elections and allegations of dictatorship under Nicolas Maduro, presents a backdrop against which Machado's story of defiance shines brightly as a beacon for democratic hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025