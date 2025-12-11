Tensions Soar Over U.S. Seizure of Venezuelan Oil Tanker
The Venezuelan government has accused the U.S. of 'blatant theft' following the seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker. President Trump confirmed the action, which escalated tensions between the two nations and impacted oil prices. Venezuela plans to appeal to international bodies to defend its sovereignty.
In a dramatic escalation of international tensions, the Venezuelan government has accused the United States of 'blatant theft' after an oil tanker was seized off its coast by American forces.
Venezuela vowed to defend its sovereignty, natural resources, and national dignity, announcing plans to challenge the seizure in international forums.
The incident was confirmed by U.S. President Donald Trump and has already led to a spike in oil prices, further straining relations between Washington and Caracas.
