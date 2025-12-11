President Murmu Urges Harmony and Development Amid Manipur Challenges

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the ethnic violence in Manipur on Thursday, conveying her empathy for the affected citizens. She emphasized the government's dedication to fostering peace and security in the region.

During her first visit to Manipur as President, Murmu inaugurated numerous development projects, underscoring the state's contributions to sports, defense, and culture. She highlighted the importance of unity and urged the residents to support the state's advancement.

President Murmu praised Manipur's natural beauty and recognized the state's historical significance, including its role in the freedom struggle. She acknowledged Manipur's strides in women's empowerment and pledged continued governmental support for the state's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)