Heist at Bristol Museum: Treasured Artefacts Stolen Amidst Historic Burglary

In a startling turn of events, Bristol Museum has fallen victim to a major burglary, resulting in the loss of over 600 artefacts from its esteemed British Empire and Commonwealth collection, a historic repository of items from the British colonial era.

The Avon and Somerset Police have released CCTV footage of four suspects as part of their ongoing investigation into the crime, which occurred on September 25. Notably, items like an ivory Buddha and a belt buckle from the East India Company were among the stolen objects.

Detective Constable Dan Burgan underscored the cultural significance of the theft, urging the public to aid in identifying the perpetrators. The museum's collection serves as an essential resource for understanding Britain's colonial past and houses numerous donated items that provide a glimpse into history.

(With inputs from agencies.)