UAE-Senegal Strengthen Ties with New Economic Initiatives
Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE's Minister of Foreign Trade, visited Senegal to strengthen bilateral ties. He discussed enhancing trade and investment across key sectors, signing 13 MoUs. The visit underscores UAE’s commitment to expanding economic relations with Senegal as part of broader Africa engagement strategies.
Dakar, Senegal—In a strategic move to bolster economic cooperation, Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE's Minister of Foreign Trade, led a high-profile delegation to Senegal, meeting with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko. The visit emphasized strengthening bilateral relations alongside conveying greetings from the UAE leadership to the Senegalese people.
During his visit, Al Zeyoudi engaged with key government ministries to explore trade and investment opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, and food security. Supported by UAE Ambassador Saeed Hamdan Alnaqbi, Al Zeyoudi reiterated the UAE's commitment to enhancing partnerships with rapidly growing African economies, particularly Senegal.
In discussions with various high-level ministers, including those responsible for finance, health, communication, and agriculture, Al Zeyoudi signed 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in diverse sectors. With non-oil trade reaching US$933 million in 2025, a 21.1% increase from the previous year, the UAE sees vast potential for economic collaboration, aiming to support sustainable growth initiatives across the continent.
