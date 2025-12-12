Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Target Maduro's Inner Circle and Venezuelan Oil Fleets

The United States has imposed new sanctions targeting nephews of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and six oil transport ships. These sanctions, announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, align with President Trump's stance against Venezuela's alleged drug trafficking to the U.S. The ships span registrations across global locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:30 IST
U.S. Sanctions Target Maduro's Inner Circle and Venezuelan Oil Fleets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States expanded its sanction measures against Venezuela on Thursday by targeting three nephews of President Nicolas Maduro and six oil tankers. According to Axios, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will officially announce these actions, intensifying pressure on Maduro's government.

This move coincides with President Donald Trump's continued assertions about potential military intervention in Venezuela, accusing its leadership of a drug trafficking operation into the United States. "Nicolas Maduro and his criminal associates in Venezuela are flooding the United States with drugs," Bessent's statement to Axios read.

The six oil tankers identified are each registered with different companies, with four based in the Marshall Islands, one in the United Kingdom, and another in the British Virgin Islands. This diverse registration further complicates international dealings for Venezuela's oil exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025