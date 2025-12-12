U.S. Sanctions Target Maduro's Inner Circle and Venezuelan Oil Fleets

The United States expanded its sanction measures against Venezuela on Thursday by targeting three nephews of President Nicolas Maduro and six oil tankers. According to Axios, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will officially announce these actions, intensifying pressure on Maduro's government.

This move coincides with President Donald Trump's continued assertions about potential military intervention in Venezuela, accusing its leadership of a drug trafficking operation into the United States. "Nicolas Maduro and his criminal associates in Venezuela are flooding the United States with drugs," Bessent's statement to Axios read.

The six oil tankers identified are each registered with different companies, with four based in the Marshall Islands, one in the United Kingdom, and another in the British Virgin Islands. This diverse registration further complicates international dealings for Venezuela's oil exports.

