Tensions Rise as Separatists Clash with Yemeni Government
The conflict in Yemen intensifies as the Southern Transitional Council seizes territories in the southeast. This move by the UAE-backed group risks reigniting civil war tensions. Yemeni leader Rashad al-Alimi demands the return of power to local authorities and prioritizes the fight against Houthi rebels.
Tensions are escalating in Yemen as the head of its internationally recognized government has urged separatists to withdraw from southeastern territories they recently captured. This appeal follows reports from the government-run news agency.
The Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist group supported by the United Arab Emirates, took control of most areas in the Hadramout and Mahra provinces, including vital oil facilities. Their actions have sparked concerns over potential disruptions to the tenuous peace in the nation's long-running civil conflict.
Presidential Leadership Council chair Rashad al-Alimi warned that failure to cede power to local authorities could lead to increased bloodshed. He emphasized the necessity of focusing on the ongoing battle against Houthi rebels, who have dominated northern Yemen for over a decade.
