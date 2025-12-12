Leading India's Cultural Renaissance: A Call to Young Visionaries

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called upon the nation's youth, writers, and thinkers to spearhead a cultural renaissance in India, akin to visionary craftsmen. Speaking at the Shri Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Award-2025 ceremony in Jammu, Sinha highlighted the significance of Sanskrit as an ancient knowledge system.

Sinha emphasized the role of the younger generation as the inheritors of India's rich traditions and spiritual heritage. He encouraged them to embrace modern skills while protecting ancient cultures, aspiring to blend scientific inquiry with spiritual wisdom, much like the revered Adi Shankaracharya.

The Lieutenant Governor outlined five resolutions that aim to foster societal harmony and eliminate discrimination, all rooted in India's ancient philosophies. By prioritizing educational transformation and unity, he envisions a future where India stands strong on the ideals and values of its illustrious past leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)