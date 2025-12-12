Left Menu

U.S. Intensifies Pressure on Venezuelan Oil Exports

The U.S. has seized a Venezuelan oil tanker, heightening tensions with President Nicolas Maduro. This marks the first seizure under U.S. sanctions imposed since 2019. The move affects shipping routes and prompts scrutiny of vessels linked to sanctioned countries, while exerting financial pressure on Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:28 IST
U.S. Intensifies Pressure on Venezuelan Oil Exports

The United States has stepped up its efforts to intercept ships carrying Venezuelan oil following the recent seizure of a tanker, according to sources familiar with the matter. This operation is part of an overarching strategy to put pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as U.S. President Donald Trump campaigns for his removal. The interception marks the first time an oil cargo from Venezuela has been seized since U.S. sanctions were imposed in 2019.

The U.S. is expected to further target ships transporting oil from Venezuela and other sanctioned nations, such as Iran. According to sources, several more vessels have been identified for possible seizure. While Venezuela's government condemns the action as theft, the White House emphasizes the continuation of its sanctions policies.

This crackdown on Venezuelan oil exports, a key revenue source for Maduro's government, focuses on shadow fleet tankers delivering sanctioned oil to markets like China. The seizure of the tanker Skipper has already disrupted shipments totalling millions of barrels, with tankers now waiting off Venezuela's coast for safety. Surveillance efforts by U.S. forces continue, highlighting diplomatic and legal complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025