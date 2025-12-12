U.S. Intensifies Pressure on Venezuelan Oil Exports
The U.S. has seized a Venezuelan oil tanker, heightening tensions with President Nicolas Maduro. This marks the first seizure under U.S. sanctions imposed since 2019. The move affects shipping routes and prompts scrutiny of vessels linked to sanctioned countries, while exerting financial pressure on Venezuela.
The United States has stepped up its efforts to intercept ships carrying Venezuelan oil following the recent seizure of a tanker, according to sources familiar with the matter. This operation is part of an overarching strategy to put pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as U.S. President Donald Trump campaigns for his removal. The interception marks the first time an oil cargo from Venezuela has been seized since U.S. sanctions were imposed in 2019.
The U.S. is expected to further target ships transporting oil from Venezuela and other sanctioned nations, such as Iran. According to sources, several more vessels have been identified for possible seizure. While Venezuela's government condemns the action as theft, the White House emphasizes the continuation of its sanctions policies.
This crackdown on Venezuelan oil exports, a key revenue source for Maduro's government, focuses on shadow fleet tankers delivering sanctioned oil to markets like China. The seizure of the tanker Skipper has already disrupted shipments totalling millions of barrels, with tankers now waiting off Venezuela's coast for safety. Surveillance efforts by U.S. forces continue, highlighting diplomatic and legal complexities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
