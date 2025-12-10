Escalating Tensions: Israel Expands West Bank Settlements

Israel has approved the construction of 764 new homes within three Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, a move that is expected to heighten tensions in the region. The decision was announced by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who oversees settlement policy and has pushed for expansion as a strategic measure.

The Higher Planning Council's recent approval encompasses 478 units in Hashmonaim, 230 in Beitar Illit, and 56 in Givat Ze'ev. Since Smotrich took office, over 51,000 housing units have been approved in the West Bank, a point of concern for many in the international community who view these settlements as illegal under international law.

Palestinian leaders, including spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh, have condemned the expansion, accusing Israel of inciting regional instability and hindering efforts for peace. This decision follows recent Israeli plans to seize historic West Bank sites and ongoing settler violence during the olive harvest season.

(With inputs from agencies.)