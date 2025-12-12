Murder Charges Filed in Enigmatic Death of Singer Zubeen Garg

The controversy surrounding singer Zubeen Garg's death deepens as an SIT has charged four individuals with murder in his case. The chargesheet, presented in Guwahati, implicates Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Amritprava Mahanta, key figures connected to Garg's last public appearance.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, the event's chief organiser, was responsible for the North East India Festival in Singapore, where Garg mysteriously drowned on September 19. Additionally, Garg's cousin, Sandipan Garg, faces charges of culpable homicide, with a comprehensive chargesheet covering over 3,500 pages.

Despite Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma referring to Garg's death as murder during an assembly session, the Singapore Police's independent investigation has not yet found foul play. The case remains open, with further findings expected in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)