K Kavitha's Ambition and Allegations: A Future of Accountability?

Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha has accused both the BRS and the ruling Congress of systemic corruption and irregularity, signifying her intent to probe these issues if she becomes Chief Minister. Addressing allegations against her husband, she dismissed them as part of a smear campaign.

In her address, Kavitha criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, asserting that despite his initial anti-corruption stance against the BRS, he hasn't tackled existing irregularities, possibly due to Congress leaders' ties with private beneficiaries from the previous regime.

Kavitha, not deterred by criticisms, emphasized her ambition to ascend to the Chief Minister's office. She declared her intent to investigate alleged injustices since Telangana's 2014 formation if current inaction persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)