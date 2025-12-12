Left Menu

K Kavitha's Ambition and Allegations: A Future of Accountability?

Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha accused BRS and Congress of corruption, vowed to investigate injustices in Telangana since 2014. She dismissed smear campaigns against her husband and criticized CM Revanth Reddy for inaction. Kavitha reiterated her ambition to become Chief Minister and ensure accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:36 IST
K Kavitha's Ambition and Allegations: A Future of Accountability?
K Kavitha
  • Country:
  • India

Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha has accused both the BRS and the ruling Congress of systemic corruption and irregularity, signifying her intent to probe these issues if she becomes Chief Minister. Addressing allegations against her husband, she dismissed them as part of a smear campaign.

In her address, Kavitha criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, asserting that despite his initial anti-corruption stance against the BRS, he hasn't tackled existing irregularities, possibly due to Congress leaders' ties with private beneficiaries from the previous regime.

Kavitha, not deterred by criticisms, emphasized her ambition to ascend to the Chief Minister's office. She declared her intent to investigate alleged injustices since Telangana's 2014 formation if current inaction persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025