Records and Rivals: Elite Athletes Set for Thrilling Tata Steel World 25K

Top-ranked Indian athletes are gearing up for a face-off at the Tata Steel World 25K in Kolkata on December 21. The competition promises to be fierce, with long-distance record holder Gulveer Singh and reigning women's champion Sanjivani Jadhav preparing for races that offer a prize purse of USD 142,214.

Singh, who recently made history by breaking the 13-minute barrier in the 5000m, will be a focal point at the event's 10th edition. Fellow competitors include seasoned runner Abhishek Pal, Tata Steel World gold medallist Sawan Barwal, and rising star Kiran Matre among others, each seeking a podium finish.

On the women's side, two-time winner Jadhav faces tough competition from elite runner Seema and middle-distance convert Lili Das. As the event coincides with an Asian Games year, athletes are keen to secure impressive times on the international stage.

