Records and Rivals: Elite Athletes Set for Thrilling Tata Steel World 25K
Top Indian athletes Gulveer Singh and Sanjivani Jadhav are set to compete at the Tata Steel World 25K in Kolkata on December 21. The event awards equal prize money to both genders and sees several record-holding runners in action, promising an intense competition among India's elite long-distance runners.
- Country:
- India
Top-ranked Indian athletes are gearing up for a face-off at the Tata Steel World 25K in Kolkata on December 21. The competition promises to be fierce, with long-distance record holder Gulveer Singh and reigning women's champion Sanjivani Jadhav preparing for races that offer a prize purse of USD 142,214.
Singh, who recently made history by breaking the 13-minute barrier in the 5000m, will be a focal point at the event's 10th edition. Fellow competitors include seasoned runner Abhishek Pal, Tata Steel World gold medallist Sawan Barwal, and rising star Kiran Matre among others, each seeking a podium finish.
On the women's side, two-time winner Jadhav faces tough competition from elite runner Seema and middle-distance convert Lili Das. As the event coincides with an Asian Games year, athletes are keen to secure impressive times on the international stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)