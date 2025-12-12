Left Menu

Records and Rivals: Elite Athletes Set for Thrilling Tata Steel World 25K

Top Indian athletes Gulveer Singh and Sanjivani Jadhav are set to compete at the Tata Steel World 25K in Kolkata on December 21. The event awards equal prize money to both genders and sees several record-holding runners in action, promising an intense competition among India's elite long-distance runners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:35 IST
Records and Rivals: Elite Athletes Set for Thrilling Tata Steel World 25K
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Top-ranked Indian athletes are gearing up for a face-off at the Tata Steel World 25K in Kolkata on December 21. The competition promises to be fierce, with long-distance record holder Gulveer Singh and reigning women's champion Sanjivani Jadhav preparing for races that offer a prize purse of USD 142,214.

Singh, who recently made history by breaking the 13-minute barrier in the 5000m, will be a focal point at the event's 10th edition. Fellow competitors include seasoned runner Abhishek Pal, Tata Steel World gold medallist Sawan Barwal, and rising star Kiran Matre among others, each seeking a podium finish.

On the women's side, two-time winner Jadhav faces tough competition from elite runner Seema and middle-distance convert Lili Das. As the event coincides with an Asian Games year, athletes are keen to secure impressive times on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025