Manipur Women Urged to Lead Path to Peace: Commemorating the Legacy of Nupi Lal

BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh has urged Manipuri women to spearhead efforts for peace and unity in the state, emphasizing their historical role on Nupi Lal Day. Addressing a gathering at Singjamei, Imphal, he highlighted the inspiring courage displayed by Manipuri women in past uprisings against British colonial policies.

Singh recalled the determined actions of Manipuri women in 1904 and 1939, noting their success in overturning policies that threatened local stability. He linked these historical movements to present-day challenges, urging all 36 communities in Manipur to contribute to their state's development and unity.

Singh's recent visits to Kuki and Meitei IDP camps underscore his commitment to fostering peace. Despite facing criticism from some Kuki groups, he defended his right to promote harmony across Manipur, insisting that peace must be a collective endeavor for all communities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)