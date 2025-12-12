The Bulgarian Parliament has approved the resignation of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's coalition government following widespread protests against corruption. The decision, made on Friday, comes amid a turbulent political climate, just weeks before Bulgaria is set to join the eurozone.

Protests have been ongoing across the country, driven by opposition to a proposed fiscal policy that many saw as exacerbating existing economic issues through increased taxes and social security contributions. The deeper grievances, however, lie in the pervasive perception of corruption within the political elite and a prevailing lack of justice for ordinary citizens.

Zhelyazkov announced his resignation citing mounting public pressure as the protests intensified. With this development, Bulgaria faces the likelihood of a further fragmented political landscape, as attempts to form a new government commence under President Rumen Radev's oversight. The nation, poised to adopt the euro on January 1, 2024, stands at a critical junction of political change and economic transition.

