Left Menu

Power Play: Karnataka's CM Race Intensifies

Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain stirred speculation by claiming that D K Shivakumar could rise to Chief Minister after the state legislature's winter session. Amidst a potential power tussle, Congress leaders emphasize party discipline and await high command's decision, as political dynamics unfold in the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:03 IST
Power Play: Karnataka's CM Race Intensifies
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political scene has been abuzz as Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain announced the possibility of D K Shivakumar becoming the Chief Minister after the winter session of the state legislature. This claim surfaced following a gathering of ministers and MLAs, sparking speculation in the midst of a leadership tussle.

With the ruling Congress party reaching the midterm of its current tenure, rumors regarding a leadership change have intensified. While Hussain affirmed a casual gathering, his remarks hinted at a significant shift in the political landscape, suggesting Shivakumar's efforts might finally earn him the top spot.

Despite the buzz, party members have been urged to prioritize unity and comply with the high command's directives. Both the current CM and Deputy CM have collaborated on leadership matters, temporarily stabilizing the political climate as the legislative session progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025