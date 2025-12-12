Power Play: Karnataka's CM Race Intensifies

Karnataka's political scene has been abuzz as Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain announced the possibility of D K Shivakumar becoming the Chief Minister after the winter session of the state legislature. This claim surfaced following a gathering of ministers and MLAs, sparking speculation in the midst of a leadership tussle.

With the ruling Congress party reaching the midterm of its current tenure, rumors regarding a leadership change have intensified. While Hussain affirmed a casual gathering, his remarks hinted at a significant shift in the political landscape, suggesting Shivakumar's efforts might finally earn him the top spot.

Despite the buzz, party members have been urged to prioritize unity and comply with the high command's directives. Both the current CM and Deputy CM have collaborated on leadership matters, temporarily stabilizing the political climate as the legislative session progresses.

