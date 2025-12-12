Left Menu

Mystery Surrounding Zubeen Garg's Death Deepens with Murder Charges

An SIT in Assam has accused four individuals of murder in the death of singer Zubeen Garg, who died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore. Despite local claims, the Singapore Police have not found evidence of foul play. Investigations are ongoing, and official conclusions remain awaited.

An investigation into the death of famed singer Zubeen Garg has taken a significant turn, as an SIT accused four individuals of murder in its chargesheet presented to a Guwahati court. Chief among those charged is Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organizer of the North East India Festival.

While the Assam government's SIT presses murder charges, the Singapore Police Force, maintaining an independent inquiry, has yet to identify foul play in Garg's death, which occurred on September 19 while he was swimming in the sea.

Complicating the case, other individuals associated with Garg, including a cousin and two personal security officers, face charges ranging from culpable homicide to criminal breach of trust. The legal proceedings and investigations continue as the region awaits final conclusions.

