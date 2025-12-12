Hugh Laurie & Amy Poehler Team Up in International Conspiracy Comedy 'Dig'
British star Hugh Laurie stars alongside Amy Poehler in the comedy series 'Dig,' based on Kate Myers' book 'Excavations.' The storyline follows four women at a Greek archaeological site who stumble upon a secret that could alter history, leading to an international conspiracy.
- Country:
- United States
British actor Hugh Laurie teams up with Amy Poehler in 'Dig,' a new comedy series set to air on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. Based on Kate Myers' book 'Excavations,' the show was announced in May.
The plot revolves around four women at a Greek archaeological site, each at a crucial juncture in their lives. An unexpected discovery of a long-hidden secret propels them into a high-stakes international conspiracy.
Laurie plays Neville, a British professor passionate about archaeology. Known for his role as Gregory House, Laurie has a rich acting history with notable roles in 'The Night Manager,' 'Avenue 5,' and more.
(With inputs from agencies.)