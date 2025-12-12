Hugh Laurie & Amy Poehler Team Up in International Conspiracy Comedy 'Dig'

British actor Hugh Laurie teams up with Amy Poehler in 'Dig,' a new comedy series set to air on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. Based on Kate Myers' book 'Excavations,' the show was announced in May.

The plot revolves around four women at a Greek archaeological site, each at a crucial juncture in their lives. An unexpected discovery of a long-hidden secret propels them into a high-stakes international conspiracy.

Laurie plays Neville, a British professor passionate about archaeology. Known for his role as Gregory House, Laurie has a rich acting history with notable roles in 'The Night Manager,' 'Avenue 5,' and more.

