Historic Step: Sikkim's Push for Tribal Recognition

The Sikkim assembly passed a resolution to ratify the SSHLC report, recommending tribal status for 12 'left-out' communities. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang highlighted this as a historic move. The report, a product of thorough research, will be sent to the Centre for final consideration. Eight amendment bills were also passed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:45 IST
On Friday, the assembly of Sikkim ratified a resolution to grant tribal status to 12 'left-out' communities, following the recommendations of a high-level committee report.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang deemed it a historic move for justice and recognition, contrasting it with the inaction of the previous administration.

The comprehensive report will now be sent to the Centre for consideration, with praise for the committee's diligent research and the cooperative role of indigenous communities. Additionally, eight amendment bills were passed in the session.

