Historic Step: Sikkim's Push for Tribal Recognition

On Friday, the assembly of Sikkim ratified a resolution to grant tribal status to 12 'left-out' communities, following the recommendations of a high-level committee report.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang deemed it a historic move for justice and recognition, contrasting it with the inaction of the previous administration.

The comprehensive report will now be sent to the Centre for consideration, with praise for the committee's diligent research and the cooperative role of indigenous communities. Additionally, eight amendment bills were passed in the session.

