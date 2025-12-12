Supreme Court Upholds Immunity Against Media Narratives in Sub-Judice Cases

The Supreme Court of India has firmly reiterated its stance of being 'completely immune' from the influence of media narratives, particularly in sub-judice matters. This assertion was made during a hearing on the repatriation of individuals deported to Bangladesh. Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with two other justices, highlighted concerns about how half-baked truths and ill-informed reporting can sway public perception.

During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta criticized a recent news article, describing it as 'tabloid-like' in nature, intending to shape narratives. The bench responded by assuring that the judiciary remains unaffected by such reports and emphasized the importance of constructive criticism post-judgment.

The court, set to hear the Centre's appeal against a Calcutta High Court decision on January 6, acknowledged the media's role in global discourses but urged caution against distorted facts. The case highlights issues of immigration and procedural lapses in deportation processes.

