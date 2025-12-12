U.S. Ends Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopians
The U.S. government has decided to terminate the Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopian citizens residing in the country, citing improved conditions in Ethiopia that no longer justify the designation.
The Trump administration announced the cessation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Ethiopian nationals, affecting those residing in the U.S. under this provision.
On Friday, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated, "After evaluating the current situation and consulting with relevant U.S. agencies, it was determined that Ethiopia no longer meets the necessary conditions for TPS."
This decision, published in the Federal Register, signals a significant shift in U.S. immigration policy concerning Ethiopian citizens as Washington assesses geopolitical and humanitarian circumstances abroad.
