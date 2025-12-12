Left Menu

U.S. Ends Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopians

The U.S. government has decided to terminate the Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopian citizens residing in the country, citing improved conditions in Ethiopia that no longer justify the designation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:45 IST
U.S. Ends Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration announced the cessation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Ethiopian nationals, affecting those residing in the U.S. under this provision.

On Friday, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated, "After evaluating the current situation and consulting with relevant U.S. agencies, it was determined that Ethiopia no longer meets the necessary conditions for TPS."

This decision, published in the Federal Register, signals a significant shift in U.S. immigration policy concerning Ethiopian citizens as Washington assesses geopolitical and humanitarian circumstances abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025