Koskii's Super Bride Contest: Celebrating Real Brides in India

Koskii, a beloved ethnic wear brand in India, has successfully wrapped up the third season of its Super Bride contest. This event, which saw participation from over 10,000 brides across the nation, is a testament to celebrating individuality and cultural diversity among Indian brides.

The contest spanned three months and required participants to showcase their unique personalities through multiple challenges, including creating social media content and gathering support from friends and family. This platform offered brides-to-be a chance to express themselves authentically as they transition into a new phase of life.

The grand finale, held at Bengaluru's Aura by Area83, featured 32 finalists. Style icon Prasad Bidappa guided the contestants, with six eventual winners crowned in distinct categories. The top prize included a Rs 5 lakh cash award, a complete bridal trousseau from Koskii, and a memorable wedding-styled photoshoot.

(With inputs from agencies.)