King Charles Opens Up About Cancer Journey on British TV
King Charles will share his experience with cancer and provide an update on his treatment in a televised message. The broadcast, part of Channel 4's Stand Up to Cancer campaign, will also emphasize cancer screening's importance. This comes after his diagnosis with an unspecified cancer form in 2022.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:19 IST
King Charles will deliver a personal message discussing his cancer experience and treatment update on British television, a Buckingham Palace announcement revealed.
The monarch's broadcast aims to reflect on his recovery journey, highlight the significance of cancer screening, and is scheduled for Friday evening on Channel 4, part of the Stand Up to Cancer initiative.
Diagnosed with an unspecified cancer form after a procedure for an enlarged prostate, Charles has continued treatment while resuming public duties. His frank disclosure is expected to inspire openness among cancer sufferers.
(With inputs from agencies.)