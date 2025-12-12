Tragic Electrocution: Man's Attempt to Save Pet Macaw Ends in Death
Arun Kumar, a 32-year-old man from South Bengaluru, tragically died after being electrocuted while trying to save his imported macaw from a high-tension power line. The incident occurred in the Girinagar area. Kumar, known for his vehicle number plate business, accidentally touched a live wire and was declared dead at the hospital. A police investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old Bengaluru resident, Arun Kumar, died of electrocution while attempting to rescue his valuable pet macaw. The mishap occurred in the Girinagar area on Friday when Kumar inadvertently came in contact with a high-tension power line.
Kumar, who ran a business creating vehicle number plates, climbed a compound wall to retrieve his imported macaw. The bird had accidentally settled atop a high-voltage electric pole. In his valiant effort, Kumar critically touched a live wire, leading to a fatal shock.
Authorities confirmed Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The investigation, led by Girinagar police, has been initiated to probe the details of the unfortunate incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
35 people rescued after fire at hotel in Ahmedabad; no casualties reported, say officials.
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Labourers in Arunachal: Rescue Underway
Mediterranean Migration Drama: Malta's Rescue and Response
Exotic Python Rescued in Mumbai: A Close Encounter with Wildlife
Tragic Road Accident in Arunachal Pradesh Claims 21 Lives; Rescue Operations Underway