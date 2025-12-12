Tragic Electrocution: Man's Attempt to Save Pet Macaw Ends in Death

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old Bengaluru resident, Arun Kumar, died of electrocution while attempting to rescue his valuable pet macaw. The mishap occurred in the Girinagar area on Friday when Kumar inadvertently came in contact with a high-tension power line.

Kumar, who ran a business creating vehicle number plates, climbed a compound wall to retrieve his imported macaw. The bird had accidentally settled atop a high-voltage electric pole. In his valiant effort, Kumar critically touched a live wire, leading to a fatal shock.

Authorities confirmed Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The investigation, led by Girinagar police, has been initiated to probe the details of the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)