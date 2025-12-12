Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution: Man's Attempt to Save Pet Macaw Ends in Death

Arun Kumar, a 32-year-old man from South Bengaluru, tragically died after being electrocuted while trying to save his imported macaw from a high-tension power line. The incident occurred in the Girinagar area. Kumar, known for his vehicle number plate business, accidentally touched a live wire and was declared dead at the hospital. A police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:08 IST
In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old Bengaluru resident, Arun Kumar, died of electrocution while attempting to rescue his valuable pet macaw. The mishap occurred in the Girinagar area on Friday when Kumar inadvertently came in contact with a high-tension power line.

Kumar, who ran a business creating vehicle number plates, climbed a compound wall to retrieve his imported macaw. The bird had accidentally settled atop a high-voltage electric pole. In his valiant effort, Kumar critically touched a live wire, leading to a fatal shock.

Authorities confirmed Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The investigation, led by Girinagar police, has been initiated to probe the details of the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

