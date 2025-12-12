Left Menu

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Returns in 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and director Honey Trehan reunite for 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders', an investigative cop drama inspired by real-life cases. Building on its acclaimed predecessor, the film delves into Jatil Yadav's personal growth as he solves a new, fast-paced mystery involving the murder of the Bansal family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and director Honey Trehan collaborate once more on 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders'. The film, a continuation of 2020's 'Raat Akeli Hai', follows cop Jatil Yadav in a compelling new case.

The intriguing storyline explores the murder of the Bansal family and involves Yadav uncovering a complex web of greed and betrayal. Trehan's signature style of blending real-world inspiration with cinematic storytelling roots deep as he merges Yadav's personal development with professional challenges. Casting includes stars like Chitrangada Singh, Deepti Naval, and Sanjay Kapoor.

With inspiration from real-life narratives, Siddiqui shares a vested interest in portraying genuine stories. Trehan, turning a new leaf with Netflix's take on the franchise, anticipates the gripping drama to resonate with audiences drawn to authenticity and intricate plotlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

