Ajai Kumar Shukla Appointed CEO of PNB Housing Finance

Ajai Kumar Shukla has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PNB Housing Finance, effective December 18, 2025. His appointment is pending shareholder approval. Shukla is currently the Chief Business Officer at Tata Capital Housing Finance and has extensive experience at ICICI Bank in the mortgage sector.

PNB Housing Finance has announced Ajai Kumar Shukla as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The decision, confirmed by the board on Friday, remains subject to shareholder approval and will take effect on December 18, 2025.

Currently, Shukla holds the position of Chief Business Officer at Tata Capital Housing Finance. His career includes a significant tenure at ICICI Bank, where he spent over seven years working in various roles within the mortgage business.

This strategic appointment signifies a pivotal leadership change at PNB Housing Finance, which anticipates enhanced growth and innovation under Shukla's guidance.

