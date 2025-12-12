Left Menu

Eswatini and U.S. Forge Health Cooperation Pact

The U.S. and Eswatini have entered a five-year health cooperation agreement involving a $242 million understanding to enhance health data collection, disease monitoring, and HIV prevention. The U.S. will contribute up to $205 million, while Eswatini commits $37 million in domestic health spending. The deal also involves delivering HIV prevention drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:43 IST
The United States and Eswatini recently formalized a significant five-year health cooperation pact, the State Department reported. This arrangement aligns with the Trump administration's broader strategy to leverage investments from partner nations while aiding them.

Under the $242 million memorandum, the U.S. aims to inject up to $205 million into health data collection, disease surveillance, and combating HIV in Eswatini. In exchange, Eswatini has pledged to increase its health expenditures by $37 million. Additionally, the agreement ensures the supply of lenacapavir, an HIV prevention medication, to the country.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott emphasized the agreement's importance in guiding Eswatini towards sustainable health infrastructure and mutual security benefits for its citizens and Americans. This development follows similar agreements with other African nations and is part of a broader cooperative strategy unveiled under the 'America First Global Health Strategy'.

