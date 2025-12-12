Russian Strike on Chornomorsk Port Escalates Tensions
A Russian military strike damaged a civilian vessel at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, highlighting Moscow's disregard for diplomatic solutions in the ongoing conflict, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
A civilian vessel at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port was damaged by a Russian strike, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced via Telegram on Friday.
The attack underscores Moscow's apparent indifference to diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the nearly four-year conflict in the region.
Zelenskiy's statement is likely to escalate already heightened tensions between the two nations.
