Russian Strike on Chornomorsk Port Escalates Tensions

A Russian military strike damaged a civilian vessel at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, highlighting Moscow's disregard for diplomatic solutions in the ongoing conflict, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:56 IST
A civilian vessel at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port was damaged by a Russian strike, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced via Telegram on Friday.

The attack underscores Moscow's apparent indifference to diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the nearly four-year conflict in the region.

Zelenskiy's statement is likely to escalate already heightened tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

