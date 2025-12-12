Peru's Petroperu Faces Uncertain Future Amid Funding Freeze
Peru's Prime Minister, Ernesto Alvarez, announced that the government will cease further financial support to the deficit-stricken state oil company, Petroperu. A proposal is being prepared for the next administration to decide the future course of action for the struggling oil firm.
In a recent press conference, Peru's Prime Minister, Ernesto Alvarez, declared that the government will halt additional funding to Petroperu, the financially troubled state oil company.
The government is crafting a proposal aimed at guiding the subsequent administration on the future course of Petroperu.
This move indicates a pivotal moment for Petroperu as the company grapples with significant financial challenges and seeks a sustainable path forward.
