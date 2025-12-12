Peru's Petroperu Faces Uncertain Future Amid Funding Freeze

In a recent press conference, Peru's Prime Minister, Ernesto Alvarez, declared that the government will halt additional funding to Petroperu, the financially troubled state oil company.

The government is crafting a proposal aimed at guiding the subsequent administration on the future course of Petroperu.

This move indicates a pivotal moment for Petroperu as the company grapples with significant financial challenges and seeks a sustainable path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)