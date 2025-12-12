Left Menu

Film Industry Rallies for Justice in Actress Assault Case

The film community supports the survivor of the 2017 actress assault case, urging for an appeal against the court's 20-year sentence for the accused. Key voices in the industry, including Shweta Menon and director Kamal, demand reexamination of the conspiracy, advocating for harsher penalties and full justice.

Updated: 12-12-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:30 IST
The film community is coming together in support of the survivor of the 2017 actress assault case, pushing for an appeal against the sessions court's ruling that sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Shweta Menon, the head of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), highlighted the importance of standing with the survivor and criticized the verdict as insufficient. In parallel, film director Kamal expressed disappointment, noting the sentence did not reflect the gravity of the crime.

Prominent figures, including actress Manju Warrier, suggested a deeper conspiracy, advocating for further investigation. Political figures echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the need for a verdict that sends a stronger societal message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

