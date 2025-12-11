Left Menu

University of Delhi to Establish Centre for Odia Studies

The University of Delhi's Executive Council is set to discuss establishing a Centre for Odia Studies with a Rs 39 crore budget. The meeting will also address budget estimates, amendments to staff service rules, ongoing construction approvals, and revisions to lab staff remuneration.

Updated: 11-12-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:23 IST
The University of Delhi's Executive Council is poised to consider the formation of a Centre for Odia Studies during its Friday meeting, backed by a proposed budget of Rs 39 crores. The allocated funds include Rs 25 crore for infrastructure development, Rs 3 crores for library and ICT facilities, and Rs 11 crore for recurring expenses such as salaries and research grants.

The meeting's agenda also outlines a proposed budget estimate for the financial year 2026-27 set at Rs 1,651.42 crores, marking a substantial Rs 339.09 crores increase over the revised 2025-26 budget. Additionally, the Executive Council will deliberate on amendments to Rule 64(iii)(b), following a directive from the Delhi High Court to clarify the appointment and disciplinary processes for non-teaching staff.

The Finance Committee's recommendations for various construction projects, including the air-conditioning of Umang Bhawan and enhancements to the Electronics and Life Sciences facilities, will also be reviewed. Furthermore, the Council will be informed about updated remuneration rates for laboratory staff, aligning them with theory exam rates, and other administrative appointments by the vice-chancellor.

