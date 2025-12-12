Left Menu

Police Nab Five Accused in Jammu Firing Incident

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested five men linked to a recent firing incident in Marh, Jammu. The arrests followed a complaint by Jatinder Singh, resulting in the recovery of a pistol, ammunition, weapons, and vehicles. The swift action restored security among local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have successfully apprehended five individuals connected to a recent firing incident in Marh, on the outskirts of Jammu city. Officials disclosed this development on Friday.

The arrests were made following a complaint from Jatinder Singh alias Rajan of Marh, who reported the firing event which took place last month. Subsequently, Police Station Domana registered the case and diligently pursued multiple leads.

The police team managed to capture all five accused—Ripu Daman Singh Jamwal, Akshay Sharma, Vikrant Kesar, Rohan Goswami, and Abhinesh Singh. Law enforcement officers recovered a country-made pistol used in the crime, along with a live round, a fired round, four sharp-edged weapons, a scooty, and a motorcycle. The operation has reinforced a sense of security among the Marh residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

