Decades-Long Manhunt Ends: Absconding Acid Attack Convict Nabbed

A convict from a 1986 acid attack case, absconding for 37 years since his bail, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh. The man, Rajesh alias Raju, lived as a 'sadhu' in Shivpuri. He was tracked using advanced surveillance tools. Originally sentenced to life imprisonment, he is now in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:17 IST
A man convicted for an acid attack in 1986, who has been evading arrest for 37 years, was finally apprehended in Madhya Pradesh, according to police reports. He had been living under the disguise of a 'sadhu' to avoid capture.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi informed PTI about the arrest of Rajesh, also known as Raju, at the Gayatri Shaktipith in Shivpuri district, years after he jumped bail.

The case originated in August 1986 when Rajesh attacked Gangadeen and Om Prakash Rastogi during a robbery attempt, using a bottle of acid. Convicted under serious charges, he received a life sentence but evaded justice for decades until modern surveillance tools facilitated his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

