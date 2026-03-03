Delhi Protests Erupt Against US-Israel Aggression on Iran
Left parties in Delhi protested at Jantar Mantar against the US and Israel's military action on Iran, criticizing India's government's silence. Leaders voiced concern over national sovereignty and militaristic foreign policy, asserting solidarity with Iran amidst escalating conflict after Iran's Supreme Leader was reportedly killed.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, political factions from the Left spearheaded a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, vehemently opposing recent US and Israeli military maneuvers against Iran, including the reported killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The protestors criticized the Indian government's silence on the matter.
Holding placards, protestors expressed solidarity with Iran, urging the populace to denounce what they termed 'imperialist hooliganism' under US President Donald Trump. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat censured Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his perceived endorsement of Israeli policies, suggesting it contradicts India's foreign policy principles.
Several political parties and activists called for the cessation of military actions, emphasizing national sovereignty. Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI(ML) Liberation emphasized the adverse human impact, particularly resonating with India's diaspora in West Asia, and called for an Indian-mediated cessation of hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
