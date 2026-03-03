Left Menu

Delhi Protests Erupt Against US-Israel Aggression on Iran

Left parties in Delhi protested at Jantar Mantar against the US and Israel's military action on Iran, criticizing India's government's silence. Leaders voiced concern over national sovereignty and militaristic foreign policy, asserting solidarity with Iran amidst escalating conflict after Iran's Supreme Leader was reportedly killed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:52 IST
Delhi Protests Erupt Against US-Israel Aggression on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, political factions from the Left spearheaded a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, vehemently opposing recent US and Israeli military maneuvers against Iran, including the reported killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The protestors criticized the Indian government's silence on the matter.

Holding placards, protestors expressed solidarity with Iran, urging the populace to denounce what they termed 'imperialist hooliganism' under US President Donald Trump. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat censured Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his perceived endorsement of Israeli policies, suggesting it contradicts India's foreign policy principles.

Several political parties and activists called for the cessation of military actions, emphasizing national sovereignty. Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI(ML) Liberation emphasized the adverse human impact, particularly resonating with India's diaspora in West Asia, and called for an Indian-mediated cessation of hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Bhatia Nominated for Haryana's Rajya Sabha Seat

Sanjay Bhatia Nominated for Haryana's Rajya Sabha Seat

 India
2
RBI's Leadership Blueprint: Building Leaders for Viksit Bharat 2047

RBI's Leadership Blueprint: Building Leaders for Viksit Bharat 2047

 India
3
CRPF Personnel Injured in Mysterious Firing Incident at Kashmir Camp

CRPF Personnel Injured in Mysterious Firing Incident at Kashmir Camp

 India
4
Uptick in Stock Buybacks: A Silver Lining for Software Sector?

Uptick in Stock Buybacks: A Silver Lining for Software Sector?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026