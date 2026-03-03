Telangana's Digital Census 2027: A Technological Milestone
Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao announced plans for India's first fully digital Census in Telangana, starting May 2027. The exercise will utilize a mobile app for data collection, enhancing accuracy and transparency. Officials emphasize full geographical coverage and readiness for technological challenges, aiming for comprehensive data gathering.
In a significant development, Telangana is set to become the forefront of technological advancement in population data collection, as the state gears up for India's first fully digital Census. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao convened a high-level meeting with District Collectors to detail preparations for the historic event, scheduled to begin in May 2027.
The digital initiative will see the entire enumeration process conducted via a dedicated mobile app, ensuring real-time data capture and enhanced accuracy. This marks a monumental shift from traditional methods, offering improved transparency and expedited data processing. Citizens will have the option to submit their information online, fostering greater public participation in the Census.
Emphasizing the importance of inclusive coverage, the Chief Secretary directed officials to prioritize remote and vulnerable areas, ensuring no community is overlooked. With technological proficiency deemed critical for success, field staff will undergo rigorous preparation. The Director of Census Operations, Bharathi Holikeri, outlined the operational framework and stressed the need for meticulous planning and coordination at all levels.
