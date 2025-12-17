Left Menu

PETA Calls for Ban on Elephant Rides in Rajasthan

PETA urged Rajasthan's Chief Minister to ban elephant rides at Jaipur's Amer Fort due to concerns about animal welfare and public safety following recent incidents involving elephants. The organization advocates for the use of eco-friendly vehicles instead, as suggested by a Ministry report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
PETA has intensified calls for the Rajasthan government to halt elephant rides at the Amer Fort and Hathi Gaon in Jaipur. The appeal comes amid rising concerns over animal welfare, following incidents involving elephants, and potential breaches of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

A recent altercation between two elephants highlighted the stress these animals endure, according to PETA. The advocacy group's representative, Shaurya Agrawal, emphasized that these incidents pose a public safety risk and are a distress signal from the intelligent creatures.

PETA is urging the Rajasthan administration to transition to eco-friendly motorized vehicles for tourist transportation, as advocated in a report by the Project Elephant division of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. The recommendation aims to alleviate animal suffering and ensure visitor safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

