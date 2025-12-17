Parody Song Sparks Controversy: Kerala Police Registers Case

The Kerala police's cyber crime wing has registered a case against unidentified individuals over a controversial parody song, 'Pottiye Kettiye'. The song, circulated during recent local elections, allegedly disrespected religious sentiments by referencing the Sabarimala gold loss case.

State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar received a complaint Tuesday, forwarding it to Additional Director General of Police H Venkatesh for action. An FIR has been lodged under sections concerning deliberate religious outrage and statements inciting public mischief.

This case has ignited political tension, with various parties weighing in on its implications. The ruling CPI(M) considers additional complaints, while opposition leaders criticize the song's perceived motives. Ongoing investigations will identify involved parties as political discussions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)