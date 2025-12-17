Left Menu

Parody Song Sparks Controversy: Kerala Police Registers Case

The Kerala police's cyber crime unit has registered a case over a parody song 'Pottiye Kettiye' which allegedly hurt religious sentiments during local elections. The song references the Sabarimala gold case and has sparked political debate. Investigations are ongoing to identify responsible parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:58 IST
Parody Song Sparks Controversy: Kerala Police Registers Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala police's cyber crime wing has registered a case against unidentified individuals over a controversial parody song, 'Pottiye Kettiye'. The song, circulated during recent local elections, allegedly disrespected religious sentiments by referencing the Sabarimala gold loss case.

State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar received a complaint Tuesday, forwarding it to Additional Director General of Police H Venkatesh for action. An FIR has been lodged under sections concerning deliberate religious outrage and statements inciting public mischief.

This case has ignited political tension, with various parties weighing in on its implications. The ruling CPI(M) considers additional complaints, while opposition leaders criticize the song's perceived motives. Ongoing investigations will identify involved parties as political discussions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025