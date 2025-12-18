Left Menu

Venezuela's Oil Crisis: Cyberattacks, Sanctions, and Blockades

Venezuela's state oil company resumed crude operations after a cyberattack, despite U.S. threats of a blockade on Venezuelan shipments. Chevron continues shipping under U.S. authorization. The geopolitical situation remains tense, with U.S. forces increasing in the region and fears of vessel seizures rising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 02:22 IST
Venezuela's Oil Crisis: Cyberattacks, Sanctions, and Blockades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA, has recommenced loading crude and fuel shipments following a suspension due to a cyberattack. However, exports largely remain stalled as U.S. authorities consider enforcing a blockade on sanctioned oil tankers, confirmed by multiple sources and shipping data.

In the face of these challenges, U.S. oil major Chevron continues to export Venezuelan crude due to its joint venture with PDVSA and special U.S. authorization, contrasting PDVSA's widespread export complications. Out of 75 tankers linked with Venezuela's operations, 38 face sanctions, increasing the risk of shipping activities.

The geopolitical standoff has escalated, with President Trump ordering a blockade that Venezuela has condemned as a 'grotesque threat.' The situation has complicated Venezuela's oil trade, prompting PDVSA to issue price adjustments to its clients amid mounting tension and operational disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025