Indelible Black: Art, Agriculture, and the Battle Over Air Pollution

At the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, visual artist Kulpreet Singh uses his film 'Indelible Black' to challenge common narratives about pollution. He questions if farmers should be blamed for air pollution linked to stubble burning or if other human activities are more at fault. His work highlights broader climate crisis issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-12-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 15:50 IST
Kulpreet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In an evocative cinematic showcase titled 'Indelible Black,' visual artist and farmer Kulpreet Singh brings attention to a pressing environmental issue at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Viewers are immersed in an artistic commentary that questions the widely held belief that farmers are solely to blame for severe air pollution due to stubble burning.

Singh's eight-minute short film, set against a symphony of industrial noises and traffic sounds, provides a vivid juxtaposition between this agricultural practice and other pollution sources. Using the backdrop of past farmer protests and personal participation, Singh argues that lack of resources drives farmers to such measures as he underscores the systemic challenges they face.

By incorporating haunting visuals and metaphorical soundscapes, the artist brings the environmental narrative to the fore, painting a holistic picture of the climate crisis's current realities. His thought-provoking work serves not only as an art piece but also as a call to shift the narrative and hold broader pollutant-inducing activities accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

