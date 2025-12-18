Kochi Muziris Biennale: Artists Unveil Nature's Canvas
The Kochi Muziris Biennale features residency exhibitions showcasing art that explores the interconnectedness of nature and humans. Highlighted artworks challenge boundaries and provoke thought on environmental interdependence. Notable artists include Flo Maak, Juliane Tübke, Daniel Godínez Nivón, and Shivay La Multiple, addressing themes of nature's exploitation and potential redemption.
- Country:
- India
Four residency exhibitions at the Kochi Muziris Biennale delve into the intricate relationship between nature and humanity. The event, which opened on Wednesday, is hosted at Devassy Jose and Sons in Mattancherry and aims to present the world as a unified space, challenging conventional boundaries.
Artworks by Berlin-based artists Flo Maak and Juliane Tübke are notably featured, each offering profound perspectives on environmental interdependence. Maak's work highlights the dichotomy of invasive weeds, while Tübke explores the complex interconnections between human and non-human elements.
Complementing their efforts are Daniel Godínez Nivón and Shivay La Multiple, who bring unique views on natural processes and potential environmental reclamation. Biennale programme director Mario D'Souza emphasized the residency's role in fostering international artistic collaboration. The sixth edition of the Biennale comprises 66 artists from 25 countries and continues until March 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
