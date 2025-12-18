Left Menu

Kochi Muziris Biennale: Artists Unveil Nature's Canvas

The Kochi Muziris Biennale features residency exhibitions showcasing art that explores the interconnectedness of nature and humans. Highlighted artworks challenge boundaries and provoke thought on environmental interdependence. Notable artists include Flo Maak, Juliane Tübke, Daniel Godínez Nivón, and Shivay La Multiple, addressing themes of nature's exploitation and potential redemption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:47 IST
Kochi Muziris Biennale: Artists Unveil Nature's Canvas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four residency exhibitions at the Kochi Muziris Biennale delve into the intricate relationship between nature and humanity. The event, which opened on Wednesday, is hosted at Devassy Jose and Sons in Mattancherry and aims to present the world as a unified space, challenging conventional boundaries.

Artworks by Berlin-based artists Flo Maak and Juliane Tübke are notably featured, each offering profound perspectives on environmental interdependence. Maak's work highlights the dichotomy of invasive weeds, while Tübke explores the complex interconnections between human and non-human elements.

Complementing their efforts are Daniel Godínez Nivón and Shivay La Multiple, who bring unique views on natural processes and potential environmental reclamation. Biennale programme director Mario D'Souza emphasized the residency's role in fostering international artistic collaboration. The sixth edition of the Biennale comprises 66 artists from 25 countries and continues until March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025