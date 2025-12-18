Left Menu

Rajasthan's Green Revolution: Championing Environmental Conservation

Rajasthan's government, under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, is prioritizing environmental conservation by drawing on cultural traditions. At the Hariyalo Rajasthan Environment Conclave, Sharma emphasized the state's proactive initiatives in battling climate change, air pollution, and water scarcity, highlighting the mass movement towards sustainable practices and clean energy leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:05 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the state's commitment to environmental conservation at the Hariyalo Rajasthan Environment Conclave. By drawing on India's cultural traditions, the state has inspired policies aimed at sustainable practices.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to collaborate in making Rajasthan a leader not only in development but also in conserving nature. Challenges like climate change and pollution were acknowledged, with initiatives like the Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan Jan Abhiyan underway.

Highlighting achievements, Sharma announced the plantation of 200 million saplings and Rajasthan's top solar power capacity. Initiatives such as continuous air quality monitoring and the Green Budget underline the state's dedication to battling environmental issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

