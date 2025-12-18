Farewell to a Sculpting Legend: Ram Vanji Sutar's Legacy

Renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, celebrated for his monumental works, including the iconic Statue of Unity depicting Vallabhbhai Patel, has passed away at the age of 100. His last rites were solemnly conducted on Thursday at the Sector 94 crematorium in Noida, where Union minister Ramdas Athawale and other dignitaries paid their respects to the esteemed Padma Bhushan awardee.

In addition to ministers, senior officials from the district administration and police department were in attendance at the cremation, and numerous others visited Sutar's residence throughout the day to offer condolences to his grieving family. Sutar's contributions to Indian art, particularly his sculptures of national leaders, have left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.

Born in Gondur village, Maharashtra, on February 19, 1925, Sutar was a gold medallist from the Sir JJ School of Art and carved out an illustrious career. His works, including statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, have earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan. His son, Anil Sutar, pledged to continue his father's legacy, ensuring that Ram Sutar's name will endure in the annals of art and culture.

