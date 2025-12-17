Honoring the Fallen: Trump Attends Dover Ceremony for Syria Attack Victims
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend a ceremony at Dover Air Force Base for U.S. personnel killed in Syria. They will honor two U.S. Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter slain by a suspected Islamic State attacker. The ceremony is a dignified transfer of the bodies.
President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, is set to attend a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base to honor the service members killed in a recent attack in Syria.
In what the military calls a 'dignified transfer,' the bodies of two U.S. Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter, who were tragically slain by a suspected Islamic State attacker, will be returned to U.S. soil as their grieving families watch.
This traditional observance, occurring at 1:15 p.m. EST, highlights the profound sacrifices made by American troops during conflict. Trump has decried the incident as terrible and pledged retaliation, referring to the fallen as 'great patriots.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Oscars Transition to YouTube: A New Era for the Iconic Award Ceremony
Sweeping Military Reform: Congress Passes $901 Billion Defense Bill Amid Controversy
Massive Military Policy Overhaul Gains Bipartisan Support, Sparks Controversy
India-UAE Strengthen Military Ties with Desert Cyclone-II
Desert Cyclone II: Bridging Military Ties Between India and UAE