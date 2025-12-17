Honoring the Fallen: Trump Attends Dover Ceremony for Syria Attack Victims

President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, is set to attend a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base to honor the service members killed in a recent attack in Syria.

In what the military calls a 'dignified transfer,' the bodies of two U.S. Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter, who were tragically slain by a suspected Islamic State attacker, will be returned to U.S. soil as their grieving families watch.

This traditional observance, occurring at 1:15 p.m. EST, highlights the profound sacrifices made by American troops during conflict. Trump has decried the incident as terrible and pledged retaliation, referring to the fallen as 'great patriots.'

