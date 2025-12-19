Preserving Arunachal Pradesh's Indigenous Heritage for Future Generations

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged for immediate action to preserve indigenous cultures and biodiversity through documentation and digital means. He spoke at an international seminar focused on cultural preservation held at the Research Institute of World's Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage in Roing.

Mein stressed the importance of maintaining festivals and cultural practices rooted in tradition despite modern influences, while highlighting the ongoing decline in animal and bird species, which threatens these traditions. He underscored the need to make the cultural history of Arunachal Pradesh's indigenous communities more accessible.

The seminar, jointly organized with several educational and cultural institutions, runs until December 21. It features 44 research papers from Indian and international scholars on the preservation of indigenous cultures against the backdrop of historical colonial impacts and modern-day challenges.

