Empowering Rural India: Gramin Bharat Mahotsav-Bihar Kicks Off

The Gramin Bharat Mahotsav-Bihar, organized by NABARD, ceremoniously opened at Patna's Gandhi Maidan this Friday.

Inaugurated by Cooperative Minister Pramod Kumar, the event seeks to offer a vital marketplace for rural entrepreneurs, fostering confidence and economic growth among them.

Anamika, NABARD's general manager, highlighted the significance of the nine-day event as a platform for rural artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs, featuring India's finest handloom, silk, handicrafts, and organic products.

