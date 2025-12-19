Empowering Rural India: Gramin Bharat Mahotsav-Bihar Kicks Off
The Gramin Bharat Mahotsav-Bihar, organized by NABARD in Patna, aims to empower rural entrepreneurs by providing them a marketplace. Highlighting artisans and organic products from across India, the event supports rural development and entrepreneurship. Cooperative Minister Pramod Kumar highlighted the confidence-building nature of these events.
The Gramin Bharat Mahotsav-Bihar, organized by NABARD, ceremoniously opened at Patna's Gandhi Maidan this Friday.
Inaugurated by Cooperative Minister Pramod Kumar, the event seeks to offer a vital marketplace for rural entrepreneurs, fostering confidence and economic growth among them.
Anamika, NABARD's general manager, highlighted the significance of the nine-day event as a platform for rural artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs, featuring India's finest handloom, silk, handicrafts, and organic products.
