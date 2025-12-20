Left Menu

Telugu Star Aamani Takes Political Leap with BJP

Renowned Telugu actress Aamani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of senior leaders. Alongside her, make-up artist Sobha Latha also aligned with the party. Aamani, noted for her roles in 1990s films, continues to be a significant presence in both cinema and television.

Renowned Telugu actress Aamani has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant shift from her career in cinema to the political arena. Her induction took place in the presence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao.

In a notable addition, esteemed make-up artist Sobha Latha also swore her allegiance to the BJP during the same event, as confirmed by party sources. Aamani, celebrated for her roles in the 1990s opposite luminaries like Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, brings substantial public recognition to the party.

While continuing her successful stint in television, Aamani remains beloved for her roles in acclaimed films such as 'Subha Sankalpam' and 'Hello Brother'. Her entry into politics could usher new narratives within Telugu political circles.

