Telugu Star Aamani Takes Political Leap with BJP
Renowned Telugu actress Aamani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of senior leaders. Alongside her, make-up artist Sobha Latha also aligned with the party. Aamani, noted for her roles in 1990s films, continues to be a significant presence in both cinema and television.
- Country:
- India
Renowned Telugu actress Aamani has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant shift from her career in cinema to the political arena. Her induction took place in the presence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao.
In a notable addition, esteemed make-up artist Sobha Latha also swore her allegiance to the BJP during the same event, as confirmed by party sources. Aamani, celebrated for her roles in the 1990s opposite luminaries like Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, brings substantial public recognition to the party.
While continuing her successful stint in television, Aamani remains beloved for her roles in acclaimed films such as 'Subha Sankalpam' and 'Hello Brother'. Her entry into politics could usher new narratives within Telugu political circles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flag off Bhopal Metro train from Subhash Nagar station.
India will soon leave US behind in terms of Metro rail network length: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Global order established 80 years ago is clearly unravelling: Union minister S Jaishankar in Pune.
Global economic and political pecking order has undergone a significant change: Union minister Jaishankar in Pune.
Oppn creates uproar, seeks withdrawal of G RAM G Bill as Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan replies during discussion in RS.