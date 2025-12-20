Telugu Star Aamani Takes Political Leap with BJP

Renowned Telugu actress Aamani has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant shift from her career in cinema to the political arena. Her induction took place in the presence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao.

In a notable addition, esteemed make-up artist Sobha Latha also swore her allegiance to the BJP during the same event, as confirmed by party sources. Aamani, celebrated for her roles in the 1990s opposite luminaries like Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, brings substantial public recognition to the party.

While continuing her successful stint in television, Aamani remains beloved for her roles in acclaimed films such as 'Subha Sankalpam' and 'Hello Brother'. Her entry into politics could usher new narratives within Telugu political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)