Nara Lokesh Urges Youth to Embrace Family Values in Decision-Making

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh advised young people to make decisions they would comfortably explain to their mothers, emphasizing values and personal responsibility. During the 'Hello Lokesh' program, he highlighted the importance of family values as a guiding moral compass for Generation Z.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:15 IST
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh delivered a heartfelt message to students, urging them to make life decisions that align with family values.

During the 'Hello Lokesh' program in Rajahmundry, he particularly focused on young boys, advising them to choose paths they could openly share with their mothers. This advice, aimed at Generation Z, emphasizes personal responsibility and ethical decision-making.

Lokesh used the opportunity to underline the importance of family values as a guiding force in an increasingly complex world, stressing that these core principles should act as a moral compass for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

