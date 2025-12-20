Left Menu

Empowering Entrepreneurship: KSWDC's Inclusive Business Support Initiative

The Kerala State Women's Development Corporation (KSWDC) is enhancing business support for marginalized communities, particularly women and transgender persons. Through its Project Consultancy Wing, KSWDC offers entrepreneurial aid, ensuring equal access to professional guidance and opportunities, aiming for economic empowerment and social inclusion across Kerala.

The Kerala State Women's Development Corporation (KSWDC), aligned with the Department of Women and Child Development, is making strides to bolster business support for marginalized communities.

The focus is to provide equal entrepreneurial access to women and the transgender community via the Project Consultancy Wing (PCW). This initiative encompasses all 14 districts, offering professional business assistance either online or at local KSWDC offices.

PCW's mission is critical as it transitions trans individuals from unstable income sources to sustainable micro and small enterprises, thereby fostering economic empowerment and social inclusion in Kerala.

